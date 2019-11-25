Rod Stewart worried everyone last week after announcing just hours before the Royal Variety Performance last Monday that he was no longer able to sing due to ill health. But luckily the Maggie May singer is on the mend, and has since been celebrating the release of his new album, You're In My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. To marks its release, Rod shared a photo of the album cover on Twitter, alongside a link to buy it, stream or download it. The musician's fans were full of praise for the new album, and many shared their opinions of it on social media. "Listening to it now, it's glorious," one wrote, while another added: "Downloaded it on Spotify yesterday and had it on repeat ever since. Might even buy a physical copy." A third added: "I'm getting mine tomorrow. Love to you, I hope you are feeling better."

Rod Stewart has released his new album - and fans love it!

Last Monday, the Sailing hitmaker had admitted that he was devastated to not be performing at the Royal Variety Performance – which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and other performers including Robbie Williams and the cast of Mary Poppins. On Twitter he wrote: "Due to a throat infection and on strict doctor's orders I'm absolutely devastated to say I'm unable to perform at The Royal Variety Performance tonight, an amazing show which I love being part of. It's going to be a great evening with some fantastic talent and I'm very disappointed that I can't be there to give my support. Varitey4Charity." Rod's health concern follows just two months after he opened up about his secret three-year battle with prostate cancer.

The singer was forced to pull out of singing at the Royal Variety Performance last Monday

The 74-year-old singer was diagnosed with the illness in February 2016 during a routine check-up, and opened up about his cancer fight during a fundraising event for the Prostate Project in Surrey in September. "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests," he shared. In October, Rod's wife Penny Lancaster opened up about the impact his cancer diagnosis had on their family during an appearance on Loose Women. The mother-of-two broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces," she explained. "After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor."

The couple only shared the news with their older children first. "We told the older ones… It would be too much for them [the younger ones] to understand," explained Penny. "When daddy finally told everybody the good news, and to get the message out there for guys out there over 50 go and get the test, then we told the little ones."

