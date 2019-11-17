Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shares new photo with sister

Nadia Sawalha has got into the festive spirit already, as over the weekend the Loose Women star enjoyed a mince pie tasting session with her older sister Dina. The TV star shared a rare photo of the pair lying on the floor looking uncomfortable after indulging in the festive treat. In the caption, she wrote: "The aftermath of our mince pie tasting session. My poor sis left feeling twice the size she arrived and I was punch drunk with bloating." Nadia then went on to ask her followers: "What's the most of anyone thing you've ever eaten? I've lost count of how many we ate, but it will be on our YouTube channel tonight as a little appetiser treat for Vlogmas!"

Nadia Sawalha with her big sister Dina

The TV presenter lives next door to her sister and parents, Roberta and Nadim Sawalha – who is also an actor. Nadia is also the older sister of Absolutely Fabulous star Julia Sawalha, although the pair had a public fall out earlier in the year, where Julia revealed that the pair hadn't spoken for several years. Nadia's older sister and parents often feature on her YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The former EastEnders actress is married to husband Mark Adderley and the pair share daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12. The couple home school their children and they often appear in their videos too and made a rare red carpet appearance with their parents earlier in the year.

The Loose Women star with younger sister Julia Sawalha and their dad Nadim

Nadia has had a busy few weeks, having recently returned to the UK following a charity trek in the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel. The star has also been given her own cooking show called Nadia's Family Feasts, which aired the day she came back from India. Nadia invited her family over to her house to watch the first episode.

While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum was more blasé about it all. When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mum replied: "Yeah? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

