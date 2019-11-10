Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha posts cheeky photo of nude husband Mark Adderley Wait 'til you see their daughter's reaction!

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha took fans by surprise after she shared a photo of her husband Mark Adderley… stark naked! Mark was pictured side-on, looking out on a hotel balcony as he protected his modesty with a towel. But Nadia was quick to snap a picture of her husband, which she promptly uploaded to Instagram.

"Maaaaaaarrrrrrrrr...kkkkkkk Ha ha ha!! You've been papped! Pay back time!!! @mark_adderley," Nadia quipped, before asking her fans: "Can any of you remember what Mark did in one of our You Tube channel vlogs that I said I would get him back for?!!" Their 16-year-old daughter Maddie was less than impressed by the post, as she replied "GUYSSS!!!!!!" alongside some angry face emojis.

Nadia took revenge on her husband Mark by sharing a cheeky photo

Nadia's fans saw the funny side to the post, as one cheekily wrote: "Nice bum Mark. Nadia love you, this made laugh! X." Another commented, "Come on girls - be honest. Who zoomed in...?" while a third warned Nadia: "AGHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA NADS you've got it coming."

The presenter married TV producer Mark in June 2002. Six months later, they welcomed their first daughter Maddie, followed by their younger daughter Kiki, who is now 12, in August 2007. Nadia and her family often document their lives on their YouTube channel, and the Loose Women panellist is very open about her personal life.

The couple were enjoying a staycation in London

Last month, she praised her husband for reaching 15 years of sobriety. Clearly overcome with emotion, she shared a video on Instagram and told him: "So this is a happy sober birthday to Mark. You know how I feel about you being sober but I wanted to say it really publicly because I think it's a very public thing, not drinking. It's the one drug in the world that you have to apologise for not doing. I know how hard it is and how hard it's been for you to stay 15 years sober for us, because you love us, me and the girls." She added: "I'm just so proud of you. I wanted to say that publicly and I'm sorry I'm in the Himalayas and not celebrating with you. I couldn't be more proud of you. Happy birthday."

