Lisa Armstrong breaks silence on Ant McPartlin divorce proceedings The former couple were granted a decree nisi in October last year

Lisa Armstrong has broken her silence over the ongoing divorce proceedings with ex-husband Ant McPartlin. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist turned down a multi-million pay off in order to go to court. Taking to her Twitter page in the early hours of Monday morning, Lisa responded to a follower's tweet, which read: "How can (£)31 million not be enough for you?! It's enough for both me and my family put together for life. Just sayin'." [sic]

Refuting the claim, the 43-year-old beauty expert replied: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying." The Daily Mail had claimed that Ant wanted to reach a settlement before I'm A Celebrity started as Lisa is entitled to some of their £62million fortune. However, Lisa allegedly rejected the offer because she wanted to "have her day in court".

Lisa went on to favourite some tweets from her fans, including one which read: "@lisaAmakeup so proud of how you have handled yourself girl. Go forth and do it for every one of us women who have been treated the same. We are all behind you x." Another said: "I'd imagine it must be infuriating to have something so personal and difficult open to the public and plastered across newspapers, when I bet a lot of the stuff they come up with isn't even true. My heart really does go out to the pair of you."

Lisa and Ant confirmed their split in January 2018

Lisa was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant has since found love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

Meanwhile, Lisa - who is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television - has had a busy work schedule the past few years, working as head of hair and makeup on Strictly from September to December. Last week, the celebrity MUA revealed she has been nominated for a Royal Television Craft and Design award in the Makeup Design - Entertainment & Non-Drama category, alongside Bean Ellis for Don't Forget the Driver and Jo Jenkins for Year of the Rabbit. "So so thrilled.... #rtscraftnomination #proud #honoured #chuffed #makeup #strictly #teamwork x," she wrote on Instagram.

