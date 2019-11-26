Strictly star Katya Jones reveals surprising truth about her last dance with Mike Bushell The pro dancer recently met up with Mike to watch themselves dancing on Strictly for the first time

Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones enjoyed reflecting on her final dance with celebrity partner Mike Bushell on Sunday, as the pair met up to watch themselves on television for the first time. And while analysing their final moments on the show – which included Katya's skirt getting tangled over Mike's head as he attempted to pick her up – the pro dancer admitted that she had been left out when the rest of the Strictly stars joined them on the dance floor to do the Conga. As they watched the action, Katya reflected: "Conga! And then they wouldn't let me in – watch me try to squeeze in! I literally had to go to the back of the line." Reliving the moment hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman joined them, Mike then reflected: "Tess joined in, Claudia, best exit dance ever. Bruno, Motsi, they joined in too."

Strictly's Katya Jones revealed she was left out of the Conga during her final dance with Mike Bushell

After leaving the competition at the beginning of November, Mike and Katya received an outpouring of love from their supporters; the day after they left the show, the dancing duo were gifted a huge box of cupcakes, which had pictures of the pair's dances emblazoned across them.

Mike and Katya were eliminated from Strictly a week before the Blackpool show

After their exit, Katya took to her social media page to praise Mike for all his efforts on the show. "Honestly it's so hard to find words to describe how proud I feel @mikebushellofficial," she said. "Or there's just too much I want to say! How you threw yourself into this wild experience, how you kept turning up every day with a smile on your face and positive energy no matter what, showing everyone that there’s no such thing as CAN'T, inspiring others with your example, going beyond what anyone expected from you, making me the lucky teacher to have such a fantastic student - is only few things that I admire you for."

Mike also reflected on his Strictly journey following their elimination. Speaking to Mail Online, Mike said: "I've loved every second of my Strictly journey, it's the best show ever and I was really hoping to be competing in Blackpool and beyond. I'm gutted to be out but at the same time wanted to leave with my head held high and gracious in defeat. When I was eliminated, I wanted to celebrate the journey I'd been on, and the fact that I'm so excited to be doing the tour shows that I want my Strictly journey to go on."

