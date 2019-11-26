Victoria Beckham appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and when asked by Ellen: "What do you do that embarrasses your kids?" the fashion designer hilariously replied: "Exist." Ellen shot back: "That's every parent's answer" and fans were thrilled with Victoria's snappy response.

Beneath a video of the moment shared on Instagram, one fan wrote: "When it comes to parenthood, she [Victoria] has hit the nail on the head," while another simply added: "I love Posh Spice. She is so down to earth and funny."

The funny video was shared on Instagram

Next, Ellen, 61, asked Victoria, 45: "Who is the most famous person in your phone?" and the doting mum-of-four sweetly replied: "My husband." The former Spice Girl kept the laughs coming when she was asked by Ellen what she wore to bed and responded "heels", although she did later admit that she was just joking. Finally, Ellen asked the star what the strangest thing she was afraid of is, and Victoria simply replied: "Space."

But it wasn't just Victoria's hilarious answers that left fans impressed, viewers were just as thrilled with the tailored white suit that the star wore for her appearance. Hailing from her own label, this isn't the first time Victoria has been spotted out and about in the chic outfit, proving she's a fan of outfit recycling. Victoria also wore the suit when she attended the VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner earlier in the month, hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey. The designer was photographed in the striking ensemble as she posed alongside the likes of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

It looks like Victoria's suit is her double-breasted tuxedo jacket with contrasting black buttons, which you can pick up for £1450 and the matching trousers come in at £770, both available on the designer's website.

