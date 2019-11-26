Victoria Beckham's white suit delights fans on the Ellen DeGeneres show The former Spice Girl wows in white and we love it

Did you see Victoria Beckham on the Ellen DeGeneres show? WOW! The brunette beauty appeared on the iconic US TV programme, dressed to the nines in one of her favourite fashion items - a tailored white suit from her own collection that she has worn many times before. It's great to see the fashionista taking on the royals fave fashion trend of outfit recycling, right?

Victoria and Ellen do the posh leg pose!

A white suit is also a fabulous alternative to a wedding dress, especially if a bride wants to be modern. You can still look stunning but feel a little more comfortable on the big day in a suit.

White Suit jacket, £1450, Victoria Beckham

Suit, from £38, Missguided

Suit, from £250, Reiss

Suit, from £65, ASOS

So if you're getting married soon - maybe look to VB for your inspiration! It looks like Victoria's suit is her double-breasted tuxedo jacket with contrasting black buttons, which you can pick up for £1450 and the matching trousers come in at £770. With the average wedding dress costing around £1,313 according to Hitched, investing in Victoria's suit is almost within that bracket.

Millie Mackintosh rocked a white suit for her wedding in 2018

A Celebrity bride that illustrates the wedding suit perfectly is Millie Mackintosh, who wore a lovely white trouser suit for her official ceremony to Hugo Taylor in 2018. The former Made in Chelsea star wore a Bianca Jagger-inspired ensemble for the first part of their wedding – a Les Heroines white suit, topped off with a 70's-style hat.

On the show, the 45-year-old took part in Ellen's 'Burning Questions' segment and gave some hilarious answers. When asked what fashion trend she doesn't understand, VB comically answered "Crop tops! I'm noticing a lot of people wearing a lot of crop tops." Ellen also asked what the one thing Victoria has tried that she will never do again - and her answer was "PVC catsuits. In the Spice Girls Ellen!" And on the three things she always has in her purse - "Credit card, phone and lip liner."

