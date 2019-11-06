Victoria Beckham reacts to her hilarious mention on The Good Place for the first time David Beckham's wife proved she can laugh at herself...

Victoria Beckham has got a great sense of humour and doesn't mind jokes at her own expense, as she showed on Wednesday. The designer must have been catching up on her Netflix queue, as she posted a video to her Instagram stories showing a screen where she was watching heaven-set sitcom The Good Place. The short clip featured Jameela Jamil, who plays a shallow, name-dropping socialite called Tahani Al-Jamil on the show. In the short scene, she explained to John Wheaton, a former gossip columnist played by Brandon Scott Jones, that she had asked for "an exact replica of Victoria Beckham's ultra-exclusive private spa" to be built in the afterlife.

Victoria had a rare moment to relax between work and family commitments

He responded excitedly: "Posh's spa? The Posh Wash?" Tahani agreed, explaining why the (imaginary) original is so exclusive: "It's the most coveted spa in England. Membership is based on weight and net worth. Gain a pound, or lose a pound, and you’re out." Victoria captioned the video with a crying-laughing emoji and tagged both Jameela and NBC, the American network that makes the show and screens it in the U.S. She also added an "x".

Watching the show was a rare moment of relaxation for the 45-year-old, who launched her new fashion collection and her debut beauty range Victoria Beckham Beauty just a couple of months ago. Since then, she's travelled to New York to promote her businesses, suffering a painful eye allergy in the process – that's dedication! She even missed spending Bonfire Night with her family on Monday due to work commitments.

The designer shared her appreciation for the hilarious tribute on Instagram

Her husband David, however, took eight-year-old daughter Harper to watch a firework display, along with her older brothers Brooklyn, 20, and Cruz, 14. The retired football player posted a photo of himself and his sons standing in front of a backdrop of fireworks. He captioned the snap with a tribute to his wife and 17-year-old son Romeo, who was also absent, writing: "Fun night of fireworks… we miss you RoRo @romeobeckham & mummy @victoriabeckham."

