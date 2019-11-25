Victoria Beckham's slogan clutch bag will be on your wish list this Christmas The former Spice Girl has a new bag - and you'll really, really want it…

Let's get one thing straight - we love Victoria Beckham's fashion label. Everything the mother-of-four produces - we want it. From her fabulous blouses and tailored trousers to her coats and jewellery; it's all so chic. But sometimes, some of items can be a bit spenny. So you can imagine our excitement when we discovered the fashion mogul has just dropped a new pouch bag, and it will set you back £80. Not bad, right? Described online as: 'The perfect travel accessory' the pouch is compact and cute, made from black leather and is printed with VB's newest slogan 'The Airport Is My Runway'. It has an exposed silver-plated zip, and is finished with the VVB signature embossed on the front. Fancy! We all need a black clutch bag, and this could be just the classic you've been looking for.

Black slogan clutch bag, £80, Victoria Beckham

Speaking of investing in your wardrobe - if you still haven't found the Christmas party dress of dreams, (you're cutting it fine!) the 45-year-old has just the thing. At the weekend, she revealed her favourite party dress for the upcoming festive holiday, and not only is it from her own collection - it's also a cracker. "Love a bit of sparkle for the festive season!", the brunette beauty announced on Instagram as she shared the launch of her pre Spring Summer 2020 collection.

Victoria is often with a fancy clutch bag or two

Fans loved her sparkly pleated dress, which featured a subtle silver and gold zig-zag print and a high neck. It was a big hit with her legions of followers who said it was "So glamorous", while another stated: "In love with your collection. Stunning and classy!"

It's been a busy few days for the fashion designer. Last week, she even managed to fit in a night out with the Kardashians! Victoria invited Kourtney and Kim along to her exclusive Violet Grey x Victoria Beckham Beauty Dinner in Beverly Hills, to celebrate the launch of her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, which was developed in partnership with world-renowned stem cell researcher Professor Augustinus Bader. Victoria took to her Instagram to share some ultra-glam snaps of the trio posing up a storm - VB wore a tailored white trouser suit, while Kim and Kourtney's looked incredible rocking all black threads. How we wish we had had an invite...

