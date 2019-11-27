Robbie Williams is identical to dad Pete Conway – see the rare photo The Angels singer was supported at his Christmas show by his father

Robbie Williams' face is instantly recognised around the world, but on Tuesday, his fans were given a rare glimpse of his father Pete Conway, who appears to be his double! The Angels singer was performing his festive show, It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show, at Alexandra Palace in London, when he was supported by his dad.

David Walliams shared the tender father-and-son photograph on his Instagram account and it's safe to say, the picture went down a treat with fans. Jamie Redknapp replied with a love heart emoji, while another follower posted: "A boy and his hero." A third commented: "Just lovely! I'm sure he's one of the proudest dads out there!"

Robbie was supported by his dad Pete at his festive show

Pete also reposted the image on his Twitter account, writing: "Great crowd tonight for NOT THE ROBBIE WILLIAMS CHRISTMAS SHOW [ITV] at the Alexander Palace. A few surprises, including a photo from @davidwalliams."

Robbie's parents Pete and Janet divorced when the singer was three years old. Pete went on to marry his second wife Melanie Mills, although the couple split in 2018 after eight years together. Also an entertainer and performer, Pete has joined his famous son on stage various times in the past, including performing a duet at Milan Fashion Week and even helping him judge contestants on The X Factor.

Robbie's father Pete has appeared on The X Factor

It sounds like Robbie and his dad Pete have passed down their love of performing to Robbie's eldest child, seven-year-old Teddy. Speaking to TV Life magazine, the singer, who is married to Ayda Field, said: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

