Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field might have married a Brit, but that doesn't mean she's prepared to give up on her American traditions – especially when they're as delicious as Thanksgiving! The former X Factor judge posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, which showed her family's home ready for the special occasion. The camera panned over a table filled with candles, wine glasses, and seasonal décor – including small pumpkins – while the sound of guests chatting could be heard in the background.

Robbie and Ayda married in 2010 and share three children

The video finished with a shot of Ayda standing at the head of the table. The mum-of-three looked stunning in a simple white shirt and black skirt, her blonde hair in loose waves. Looking a little bashful, she waved at the camera. It looked as though she was celebrating the holiday a day early, and she indicated in her caption that it was a celebration for close friends, writing: "When Thanksgiving + Friendgiviving = So much [two heart emojis]. #friendsgiving #thanksgiving #grateful AW xxx Sending everyone lots of loooooovvvvvveeeee."

The mum-of-three pulled out all the stops for her Thanksgiving celebration

Fans were quick to return the greeting and to compliment Ayda on her beautiful table setting, writing: "Wow wonderful, wish you a beautiful day," "Beautiful table set up! Happy Thanksgiving to you & your loved ones xxx," and: "An eye for detail in every way! Happy Thanksgiving," while one confirmed that she wasn't the only one celebrating a day early, commenting: "Happy Thanksgiving Ayda! We are doing ours tonight too here in Texas!"

Judging from their Instagram accounts, despite their busy schedules, Ayda and Robbie both love spending time with close friends and family. The couple share daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, as well as five-year-old son Charlie. In an appearance on Loose Women last month, Ayda confirmed that she'd like to have another baby, telling the panel: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more."

