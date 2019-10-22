Robbie Williams' children get into the Halloween spirit during half-term – see adorable photo The singer's wife Ayda Field posted the cute Instagram snap

It's half-term for many families up and down the country, which means racking brains for an endless list of fun activities to keep the kids entertained. And if you need some inspiration, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field might just be able to help. The couple found the best way to get into the Halloween spirit – pumpkin carving!

Ayda shared an adorable photo of her husband and their two elder children, Teddy and Charlie, poised and ready to get carving as they sat at the kitchen table. The family appeared to be sifting through stencils for their pumpkins. "@robbiewilliams and I will take our first stab, literally and figuratively, at carving our first pumpkin this season," Ayda wrote. "Teddy, Charlie and Coco will be head of the creative department:) #familyday #sundayfunday AW x."

Robbie and his kids got into the Halloween spirit

Ayda's feed is filled with adorable photos of her brood, although the American star always keeps her children's faces obscured to protect their privacy. She shares their milestones with fans, including big family events like birthdays or other causes for celebration, like baby Coco taking her first steps. The Los Angeles-born presenter and actress married Robbie in 2010 after four years of dating, with the pair holding their wedding at his Beverly Hills home in August that year.

Last week, Robbie sent fans wild after announcing that he is releasing his first Christmas album called The Christmas Present. The Angels singer has collaborated with a whole host of talent, including Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams. His wife Ayda also had a special involvement in the project, as she stars in the video for the first single – Time for Change – which was filmed at their home. The album has been a "passion project" of Robbie's for the past three years, and will be released on 22 November by Columbia Records.

