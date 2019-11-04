Ayda Field reveals Teddy is following in her dad Robbie Williams' footsteps Forget Robbie's new Christmas album!

He may be releasing his first ever Christmas album later this month, but Robbie Williams could face musical competition from his daughter Teddy very soon, his wife Ayda has revealed. The Loose Women panellist hinted that Teddy, seven, is a born performer after taking her and her son Charlie to watch JoJo Siwa perform at the O2 Arena in London.

Sharing a boomerang of herself posing with JoJo on the night, Ayda wrote: "The day Teddy and Charlie took mommy to see their favourite artist @itsjojosiwa". The mum-of-three also joked that she has adopted a new role as a performer's mum, adding: "#momlife #officiallyadancemom."

Teddy and Charlie attended the concert with their mum

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I'm pretty sure that stage will be Teddy's one day." And it seems Ayda was in total agreement, replying: "I have a feeling too." "Very happy kids over here too," Ayda replied to another fan.

JoJo, who was performing as part of her JoJo D.R.E.A.M tour, is a 16-year-old child star who has just became the youngest person to ever perform at the O2 – but it seems Robbie might not be such a fan of his wife watching other shows. "Don't tell @robbiewilliams AWxx," Ayda quipped.

The American beauty features in Robbie's new Christmas album, appearing in the video for the first single – Time For Change – which was filmed at their home. But the proud parents chose not to include their own children in the video, using child actors instead. Speaking recently of the family inspired-shoot, Robbie said: "Just to clarify the children are not ours in the video. The children are not ours in the video, but they insisted on calling me dad all day, it was so weird."

Teddy had the time of her life at the concert

The Angels singer has previously opened up about his daughter, who famously stole the show as a flower girl at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding last year. Speaking to TV Life magazine, Robbie said: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

