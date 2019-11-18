Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's daughter takes after her famous dad in adorable new video

Kelvin Fletcher's daughter Marnie is the cutest! The Strictly Come Dancing star has a mini actress in the making if his latest video is anything to go by. The former Emmerdale actor took to Instagram to share footage of his three-year-old pretending to be a builder and staying in character as Kelvin asked her questions about her job, where she adorably answered that she has been a builder for 20 years, and that she was wanting a coffee, rather than a cup of tea that was offered to her. All while pretending to be a builder, Marnie wore a princess dress, making it even more adorable.

Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher's daughter starred in an adorable new video

Captioning the video, Kelvin wrote: "You ever seen a Princess Builder? It's how all builders should be in my opinion" which prompted many of his fans to comment. One wrote: "Oh bless her, what an adorable builder," while another added: "That's exactly how I do DIY!" Kelvin's dance partner Oti Mabuse also commented, writing: "Strong princess."

Kelvin's little girl was pretending to be a builder in the cute footage

Kelvin shares Marnie and 11-month-old son Milo with his wife Eliza Marsland. The Andy Sugden actor is being supported by his family throughout his Strictly journey, with his grandmother and wife both watching him in the audience on Saturday night's Blackpool show. Kelvin and Oti were blown away after they received 39 points from the judges for their Jive to Elvis Presley's Jailhouse Rock, which saw them place joint first on the leaderboard along with Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

At the beginning of his Strictly journey, Kelvin revealed on It Takes Two what his wife really thought of him dancing with Oti, admitting that she had been nothing but supportive, but that she was surprised by his impressive dance skills. "She's never seen me move like that! I think she was just as surprised as me really, it just goes to show what the professionals do and they have got you all week," he told host Rylan Clark-Neal.

