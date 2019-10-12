What is Kelvin Fletcher's net worth? Strictly Come Dancing star's fortune revealed The star has a huge legion of Strictly Come Dancing fans

Over the past few weeks, Kelvin Fletcher has quickly impressed the judges and audience with his dancing skills alongside Oti Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing. He was a last-minute addition to 2019 series, having replaced Oti's original celebrity dance partner Jamie Laing, who was forced to bow out of the competition after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The star admitted the call from the show came as a complete surprise as he wasn't on a replacement list, but jumped at the chance to take part. Kelvin has even had to re-jiggle his previous commitments in order to be on Strictly. Born in Oldham, the actor is best known for playing Andy Sugden in ITV soap Emmerdale. But how much is he really worth?

What is Kelvin Fletcher's net worth?

Although it is not known how much he is earning to appear on Strictly, the 35-year-old actor is estimated to be worth £6million. The star has played Andy in Emmerdale since 1996, and has since won British Soap Opera Awards for Best Dramatic Performance and Most Spectacular Scene.

How did Strictly Come Dancing come about?

Kelvin was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Made in Chelsea star Jamie. He was due to play the lead role in Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal in Merseyside in December and the Pantomime had to replace him. Luckily, things worked out well as ex-Strictly pro dancer Robin Windsor has been hired to star in the show instead. On the first week, Kelvin and Oti scored 32 points for their Samba, taking them straight to the top of the leaderboard - all the more impressive given the pair only had two weeks to prepare.

Last month, Kelvin revealed he wasn't even on the replacement list of celebrities, admitting that it was a huge shock to be asked to step in for Jamie. The star thought at any moment it would be revealed that he was being pranked by Ant and Dec. Speaking to Mark Wright on his Heart FM show, Kelvin said: "I wasn't expecting it at all. I wasn't on a replacement list, I wasn't on any list so I was completely, completely out of the blue. Even when we started on the Thursday I got rushed down there, met the producers, had a medical, and I kept saying to them 'I feel like Ant and Dec are gonna jump out with a film crew.'"

Is Kelvin married and does he have children?

The soap star has been married to his wife Elizabeth Marsland for four years, and they share two children together; three-year-old Marnie and ten-month-old Milo. The couple tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and at the time Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true.

"I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the actor told us, speaking of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me for ever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added. The loved-up pair knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago.

"I always felt it was inevitable we would get married one day, but when we started thinking about having children, I knew I had to get a move on - especially as I’d love to have five," he added. "We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us."

