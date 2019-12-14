Why Karim Zeroual's mum might not be in the Strictly finale audience Both Karim and Amy found themselves in the bottom two again on Sunday night

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual may be performing in the grand finale without his mum in the audience after he revealed she doesn't want to come to a live show again. The finalist made a heartbreaking confession about his mother Carol during his appearance on It Takes Two at the end of last month. Joined by his dance partner Amy Dowden, the 26-year-old confessed his mother doesn't want to repeat her visit because she was distraught after seeing him land in the bottom two. It comes after Karim was reduced to tears following his contemporary routine, which was performed to Drops Of Jupiter by With Confidence as a tribute to his mum and sister. "Your mum, Carol," said host Rylan Clark-Neal. "Look at her face. My heart bleeds for Carol!"

"What was she like after the show?" asked Rylan, to which Karim replied: "She doesn't want to come again. Literally, her words. She was like, 'I don't want to do this anymore.' But she was so proud." On his mum crying, he said: "I had to calm her down. Amy kept telling me to go see my mum and I was like, 'She's fine, we've got a dance to do! Let me get in my zone, she'll be fine.' I love her. She's my rock, and so is my sister. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for them."

During their performance on 23 November, Karim and Amy topped the leaderboard with 38 points thanks to their couple's choice (contemporary). However, the following night, the pair found themselves in the dance-off alongside Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard. "I went out there, and it wasn't a performance. It was internal," continued Karim. The couple found themselves in the dance-off again during the semi-final on Saturday but were saved by the judges who sent home Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer.

Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual found themselves in the dance-off on Sunday

"I go out every week and I love to make people happy and be a showman and perform outwards," he said. "But this dance was just a highlight for me from my personal journey through life. It was a special moment which I could share with everyone." For his final attempt to win the Glitterball trophy, Karim and Amy will perform their Quickstep again, as well as a Showdance and their favourite routine from the series.

