Gary Lineker and his family were devastated on Tuesday evening after their beloved pet dog Snoop passed away. The football star paid a heartbreaking tribute to their pet pooch on Instagram shortly after his death, which was posted alongside a picture of Snoop. It read: "Profoundly saddened to tell you that our beloved dog, Snoop, passed away last night. He was my friend, my companion, my boy. Whether I left the house for two weeks, two days or two minutes he would greet me with equal measure of enthusiasm and love. I'll miss him greatly. RIP Snoop." Many of Gary's celebrity friends and fans sent messages of sympathy, including This Morning star Eamonn Holmes, who commented: "Sorry to hear that Gary. Sad times." Gary's ex-wife Danielle Bux added: "Our baby."

Gary Lineker and his ex-wife Danielle Bux paid tribute to their beloved dog Snoop after his death

Since their divorce, Gary and Danielle have remained on good terms and are still the best of friends. Speaking to The Mirror in September, Gary, 58, explained: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

Gary said at the time of his split with Danielle: "Thank you for all your kind words. @DanielleBux and I had many wonderful years together. We remain very close and the greatest of friends." Since then, the pair have continued their united front, with Gary's son George even defending Danielle when rumours of hostility emerged. Alongside a photograph of one such article, George tweeted: "This is very untrue. Why do papers lie? We all get on very well with @DanielleBux & it doesn't help at a hard time."

Gary and Danielle have remained on great terms since their divorce

The football star has since suggested during an interview with The Times that Danielle's desire for children caused their split. The former England star recalled: "Obviously I would have done, but she said, 'It’s not fair on you.' Then I said, 'Well, I’d feel terrible if I stop you doing it.'" Gary shares four sons with his previous wife Michelle Cockayne.

Last week, Danielle revealed that she had secretly married beau Nate Greenwald over the summer. The pair tied the knot in the USA, and she shared photos from their big day on Instagram for the first time. Danielle has been romantically involved with lawyer Nate since 2016, following her move Stateside after her split from Gary, and the couple share a daughter, who was born in August 2017.

