It's tough to be separated from your loved ones. Luckily for Adele Roberts' girlfriend Kate Holderness, she'll be thousands of miles closer to her other half as she's begun her trek to Australia now that I'm a Celebrity is preparing to evict its first campmate. Kate revealed on Tuesday that she is flying the 10,000 miles to Oz in order to support her "jungle queen", and can't wait to be reunited with her girlfriend.

Sharing a post on Adele's Twitter page, which Kate is running whilst the Radio 1 DJ is in the jungle, the actress tweeted: "About to start the 10,000 mile trip to support our little Queen of the Jungle! I’ll try to keep you updated on insta stories so you can come along for the ride! Missing tonight’s show so please send her all your love for me through the screen! Let’s go." On Monday, she shared her excitement at being reunited with Adele, sharing a sweet picture of the couple on Instagram, she wrote: "10,307 miles, I’m coming for ya!! Adventure starts tomorrow! Can’t WAIT to get on that bloody bridge & get my little Jungle Queen!!!!!"

Kate is on her way to Australia

Kate has done an excellent job of keeping Adele's fans updated on her I'm a Celeb experience, and even cleared up why Adele opted to take a photo of Jane McDonald into camp as her luxury item – something which left viewers and her fellow celebrity campmates very confused. Kate posted on Twitter: "I can clear this up. All the campmates have to have different luxury items, they’re not allowed to double up on anything. So Adele’s first choice of a family photo was already taken which she didn’t mind because she knew there’d be campmates who’d love a pic of their children in there with them. Second choice, a pillow, was another goner as it’s usually the most requested item. Pretty much everything she wanted after that was already taken too."

MORE: Who is I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts' girlfriend? Find out everything you need to know

Kate can't wait to be a 'jungle WAG'

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts sweetest moments with girlfriend Kate Holderness

She continued: "The brief was 'something to make you happy' so she chose something that never fails to cheer her up and something that reminds her of early morning Radio 1 listeners – it’s a bit of a long running feature on Adele’s show, when they’re having a bit of a slump and feeling down a listener will request 'a bit of Jane' to get them through the day. I do have to say that most of her decisions are made at 2am when she gets up for her show, most things make perfect sense as that time."

While it's not clear how long Adele and Kate have been dating, they appear to have been together for a good few years. They even host their own food show on their YouTube channel, Friday Night Fakeaway. The series sees them make restaurant-style creations with unusually healthy ingredients.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.