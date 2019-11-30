Peter Andre has shared a hilarious video of his 12-year-old daughter dancing on Instagram, and fans were thrilled. Peter, 46, filmed his daughter dancing for a TikTok video to a mashup of Soulja Boy's Crank That and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You, and the Mysterious Girl singer added some hilarious commentary.

As Princess strutted her stuff in her dad's large living room, Peter could be heard saying: "How many more times are you going to play this? And what do you know about Soulja Boy? It's not even Christmas yet. This has been on repeat about 20 times."

Fans were impressed with Princess' dancing skills, and many took to the comment section of Peter's post to say so. One wrote: "She is so good at dancing!" Another added: "Ah she's brilliant! Well done Princess."

Others could relate to Peter's dismay at Christmas songs being played so early. One of his followers replied: "Yep. Welcome to my world." A fourth follower found it hilarious that the doting dad questioned his daughter's knowledge of Soulja Boy, and added that her daughter was just as obsessed. She wrote: "The same tune I've heard over and over! I asked my daughter if she even knew the Soulja Boy dance… No!"

If Peter's wife Emily MacDonagh has her way, Princess might soon have another sibling to sing and dance with! The father-of-four recently revealed that his wife often brings up the subject of having more children. In his new column for New! magazine, Peter explained: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby.I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies."

