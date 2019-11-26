Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh share two young children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, but now that their youngest is set to start nursery in the new year, the Mysterious Girl singer has admitted that talk of another baby has been on the cards. While Peter is more reluctant to expand his family, Emily often brings up the subject. In his New! column, he revealed: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." On Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

As well as Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a dad to son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. Junior enjoyed a night out with his dad on Saturday evening as they attended the Dancing With Heroes fundraiser event. The father-son duo posed together on the red carpet showing off their incredible resemblance, with Peter later taking to Instagram to post some photos from their charity night together. "My boy and I," he wrote, before captioning another snap: "Amazing night with my wonderful son Junior." The family man also performed at the bash, with proud Junior posting plenty of Instagram Stories from the event.

Peter with his mini-me son Junior

It's been an exciting month for Peter and his family, who celebrated Theo's third birthday last week. The toddler was treated to a Toy Story-themed birthday cake which was made by Emily, complete with figure tops of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex and Jessie. Both Peter and Emily avoid showing their children's faces on social media, with the Australian singer previously revealing that it was his wife's decision not to post photos of their faces. "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well," the star told Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

"Milly and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

