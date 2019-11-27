Coleen Nolan has some wonderful news to celebrate, as she shared on Loose Women on Tuesday. The mum-of-three was justifiably proud as she told her fellow panellists that The Full Monty: Ladies Night had been awarded an International Emmy. The 90-minute special saw Coleen and choreographer Ashley Banjo put together a striptease featuring famous women, to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The show saw Coleen and her celebrity friends perform a striptease for charity

Coleen's colleague Ruth Langsford kicked off Tuesday's episode with the announcement that the show received the Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment, before playing a clip of the acceptance speech from one of the producers. She then said "Winner," pointing at Coleen, who sat next to her, as the audience clapped. The 54-year-old responded, "Thank you, I am absolutely thrilled." "Congratulations to you and all the women who took part," Ruth said, to which Coleen joked as she cradled her cleavage: "It's about time these won an award."

The presenter has appeared on Loose Women since 2000

The special was very personal for the Celebrity Big Brother star because her sister Bernie died of the disease in 2013 and her sister Linda has terminal breast cancer. It aired on British television back in May and saw Emmerdale star Sally Dexter, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Megan McKenna from TOWIE, Hi De Hi actress Ruth Madoc, Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton, comedian Helen Lederer, tennis champion Martina Navratilova and DJ and presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford strip off for a good cause.

Viewers saw Coleen and Ashley's journey from securing a venue in Sheffield to visiting the Moulin Rouge in Paris for inspiration to pulling together music, a routine, and costumes for a show-stopping performance in front of 2000 people. The show had already scooped Best Popular Factual Programme at the Broadcast Awards and Best Formatted Popular Factual at the Royal Television Society Awards. It was the only British show to be nominated for an Emmy in its category, beating Argentina's version of The Voice, La Voz, Indian show The Remix and Belgium's Taboe (Taboo).

