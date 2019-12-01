Peter Andre's son Theo didn't have a good start to the day on Sunday after getting his Thomas the Tank Engine toy stuck in his hair. The Mysterious Girl singer shared a video of the incident being resolved on Instagram, which saw the little boy was in tears as his dad and uncle helped to detach the toy. Theo's mum, Emily MacDonagh, was heard comforting her son in the background, telling him: "It's okay darling." The couple's daughter, Amelia, also came to her brother's aid, telling him: "Theo, are you okay? Don't worry." Peter also tried to calm down his son, but also found the funny side of the situation and was heard chuckling behind the camera.

Peter Andre's son Theo got his toy Thomas the Tank Engine stuck in his hair

The singer captioned the footage: "TFL up to their old trucks. @t.macdonagh doing a fine job filming me trying to get Thomas out of Theo's hair." In the comments section, fans were quick to share their concerns for Theo, with one writing: "Aww poor Theo, hope it managed to come out okay bless him," while another wrote: "My son did this with the exact same Thomas train. Had to cut it out." A third added: "Why do kids do this to us? Bless him!"

Theo was comforted by his big sister Amelia

Peter rarely shares videos or photos of his two youngest children on social media, as Emily prefers for them to stay out of the limelight – and when he does, their faces are shielded from view. The Australian singer previously revealed that it was his wife's decision not to post photos of their faces. "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well," the star told Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

Peter also shares daughter Princess and son Junior with ex-wife Katie Price

"Milly and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

Peter does, however, share photos of his two oldest children, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. The doting dad recently posted a video of Princess dancing to Christmas music in the living room, and joked that it was driving him mad as it was still November. He also went to a red carpet event with Junior last weekend, and the pair stepped out wearing matching tuxedos.

While Peter and Emily have their hands full looking after two young children, Emily hasn't completely ruled out expanding their family. The singer recently revealed that talk of another baby has been on the cards. In his New! column, he wrote: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." On Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

