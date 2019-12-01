Prince Harry's exciting news revealed – and baby Archie will be pleased too One of The Duke of Sussex's oldest friends is expecting his first child

Prince Harry is renowned for being great with children and is godfather to many of his friend's children, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Lena. But the royal could well be set to become a godparent again in the near future, as one of his oldest friends, Tom Inskip, is expecting his first child with his wife Lara, The Mail on Sunday reports. The new baby will be a friend for Harry and Meghan Markle's baby son Archie, who was born in May. Tom, whose nickname is Skippy, has been friends with Harry since childhood. Both he and Meghan were guests at his wedding to Lara in 2017.

Prince Harry's childhood friend Tom Inskip is set to become a dad for the first time

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie

Currently, Harry and Meghan are on a break from royal duties, but on Thursday they took time to send a personal message to their fans on social media as they celebrated Thanksgiving. On the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the royal couple wrote: "Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours." The couple also celebrated their two-year engagement anniversary last week, and marked the milestone on social media, choosing to share a never-before-seen black-and-white photo from their wedding day. The new portrait was shared alongside a photo of the couple on the day they announced their engagement on 27 November 2017 in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden and a third of them with their son Archie at the photocall in Windsor Castle, two days after his birth.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William team up with Mary Berry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents when Archie was born in May

Harry and Meghan started their six-week break from royal duties in November, with Harry carrying out his last public engagement on Sunday evening. The royal attended the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The last time Meghan was seen in public was during the Remembrance Sunday service with the rest of the royal family. The Duchess, 38, watched the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, alongside the Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence.

READ: The Queen responds to London Bridge terror attacks

It's not known whether the royal couple are in the UK or the US, but it's understood that they will take their son Archie to Los Angeles to visit Meghan's mother Doria Ragland during their break. There is also a chance that the family will remain there until over the festive period, as it was confirmed that the Sussexes will not be joining the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.