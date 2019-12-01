Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones made sure all fans knew just how proud he was of his dance partner Alex Scott over the weekend. Taking to Instagram just after dancing with the former football star during Musicals Week, the pro dancer wrote: "I enjoyed every moment of that dance with Alex Scott. She impresses me every week. I can't believe that 11 weeks ago she couldn't dance." Turning to the viewers, Neil referenced the song they danced to from the movie Sister Act 2, adding: "I hope you all felt Joyful Joyful at home. Now is the time we all need your support. The online voting should be up and running again now."

Strictly star Neil Jones paid tribute to Alex Scott

Watch Strictly Neil Jones and Alex Scott talk to HELLO!

While Neil and Alex were happy with their dance on Saturday, some viewers at home questioned whether they should have chosen a song from Sister Act 2, considering it isn't technically a musical. On Twitter, one fan wrote: "Sister Act (film version) isn't a musical!" Another added: "Sister Act was the nuns and the musical. Sister Act 2 was about the kids and not a musical." After their dance, Alex and Neil were in great spirits as they reflected on their performance in a VT posted on Strictly's Instagram account. "We wanted everyone to have a good time with us, we had a good time!" Alex said.

Alex and Neil danced to Sister Act 2's Joyful Joyful

Alex has worked with not just Neil during her Strictly journey, but Kevin Clifton too, who she was partnered with for two weeks when Neil suffered an injury and couldn't dance. The star saw the positive side to being able to practice with two pros, and officially welcomed Kevin into her and Neil's Strictly team.

Earlier in their Strictly journey, Alex and Neil opened up about their partnership in an interview with HELLO!, and Alex revealed that she had been dreaming about taking part in the dance contest for years. She said: "I'm a huge fan of Strictly and have dreamt of being on it for years, so I've loved every minute. From the start, I told my friends I wanted to be with Neil. The first time we met, we really got on and when we sat down and talked we had a real connection." Alex also opened up about the possibility of finding love on the show. "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it," she said.

