Nadia Sawalha is a doting mum to two daughters and over the weekend the whole family got into the Christmas spirit. In a vlog on the Loose Women star's YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, the TV presenter was seen decorating the house with festive lights and Christmas trees, along with her children, husband Mark Adderley and sister Dina. During a conversation on camera, Dina revealed that she had suggested that Nadia's oldest daughter Maddie, 16, should be called Mistletoe, as a result of her being born on Christmas Day. "Did you know that I said she should be called Mistletoe?" she told the camera as they discussed Maddie's festive birthday. "Cursed me with a name like Maddie and not even give me Mistletoe. Maddie's boring," the teenager responded.

The TV presenter is also mum to 12-year-old daughter Kiki, and is a stepmother to Mark's older children, Izzy and Fleur, from previous relationships. Nadia and Mark have been home-schooling their children for the past few years, and often talks about their passion for learning and their artistic abilities. In 2017, she opened up about the reason she decided to take her daughters out of school while talking to HELLO!. The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

Nadia and her family have a new-found legion of fans as a result of their YouTube channel. They have been vlogging about their daily lives for the past year, alongside the star's presenting duties on Loose Women and her new cooking show, Nadia's Family Feasts. The mother-of-two is extremely close to her parents – who live next door to her with Dina – and they make regular appearances on her channel.

The star has had a busy few weeks, having recently returned to the UK following a charity trek in the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel. On the day she returned to the UK, her cooking show made its debut on TV, and she invited her entire family over to her house to watch the first episode. While all of Nadia's family were impressed with her latest television venture, her mum was more blasé about it all. When the TV presenter pointed out that her programme was listed in the television guide, her mum replied: "Yea? Well, it's a TV guide, of course it's going to be on there." Nadia laughed: "Yes, but it's exciting seeing it on the screen." Admitting she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had seen the programme, Nadia questioned: "What if nobody watches it?" However, after seeing it all, the star was happy with how it had turned out, as her family gave a round of applause and congratulated her.

