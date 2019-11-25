Christmas has come early for Holly Willoughby! The This Morning host took to Instagram at the weekend to share a moment of desperation with her fans, admitting that she has already made a start on her chocolate advent calendar. Holly, 38, shared a snapshot on her Stories showing her nativity-themed advent calendar, with several of the windows already opened. Alongside the image, she wrote: "May have even had a break in case of emergency moment too…"

Holly will return to This Morning on Monday after enjoying a fun weekend with her three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and five-year-old Chester. The family enjoyed a night at the theatre on Saturday, heading out to watch Mary Poppins at London's Prince Edward Theatre. The TV presenter took to her Instagram page to share two photographs of her night out – one of herself meeting the cast, and another of her children standing on stage. Holly wrote: "Just had a wonderful night watching @marypoppinsmusical ... totally magical and all left feeling super inspired by the incredible performances..: what a cast!"

The star has certainly been feeling festive in recent days. Last week, she shared a picture of her children at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. In the photo, the youngsters can be seen wrapped up in warm winter clothes as they explore the park, surrounded by neon lights and cute stalls selling food and gifts. Holly added the caption: "Thank you for a dreamy night @hydeparkwinterwonderland."