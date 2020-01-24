Emma Thompson on meeting 'wonderful' Prince William when she received her damehood at Buckingham Palace Emma chatted about her friendship with the Prince

Emma Thompson has revealed that collecting her damehood from Prince William was "marvellous" last year, and the Duke particularly impressed her during the ceremony with how he spoke to everyone on the day. The 60-year-old actress chatted to HELLO! at The Ivy’s 'One Night Only' dinner in aid of Acting For Others, and when quizzed about receiving her honour at Buckingham Palace, she gushed about the royal: "Well he’s such a wonderful boy, and a very wonderful Prince, and he was a very tall baby, as I recall!"

The 60-year-old star was made a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of her services to drama

Emma went on to add: "I think that I was particularly impressed with how he spoke to every person who came up with such intent and interest, genuine interest. You know, he was incredibly impressive actually." She added that it was "marvellous" to see him, and we are sure he thought the same - after all, Kate met with Love Actually director Richard Curtis in September for a new mental health project, so we bet they’re fans of the romcom.

The actress has previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair had an amusing exchange when Prince William pinned her badge in an awkward spot, explaining "He had to pin it on and it's a little bit of a nipple moment and you go, 'Gosh, I wasn't expecting that.' Then he pins another one underneath. And I'm pretty low slung these days so both times it hurt." Dame Emma said that she then made "a very loud and inappropriate noise inside Buckingham Palace". Ooops!

