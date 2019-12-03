It seems Harper Beckham is more organised than most of us when it comes to Christmas! On Tuesday morning, mum Victoria Beckham shared a video of her young daughter opening her advent calendar, and in it, the seven-year-old revealed that she has already written to Santa! In the Instagram video, Harper can be seen opening up the second door on her delicious looking Cadbury's advent calendar and reading the message written on the inside of the window aloud. She can be heard saying: "It says 'have you written to Santa?' I have actually. [Let's] see what shape [the chocolate] is. Oh, it's Santa Claus!"

It seems Christmas is full steam ahead in the Beckham household. The fashion designer treated her followers to a glimpse inside her London home on Monday, and the former Spice Girl has certainly opted for a 'less is more' look this festive season. The 45-year-old has adorned the family Christmas tree with just a few white and gold baubles and white fairy lights.

Victoria shared the sweet video on Instagram

The doting mum-of-four has also been sharing photos of their Elf on the Shelf toy hiding in various positions around the house each day, with the toy found hiding in a saucepan hanging in their kitchen on Tuesday morning.

Dad David, meanwhile, admitted he was "more excited than the kids" about Christmas in an Instagram post at the weekend, when he treated Harper to a day of ice skating at the Natural History Museum's ice rink. It was actually David who bought the kids their scrumptious advent calendars! Even the family pets have been included in the festivities; dogs Fig and Olive have had their very own advent calendars, filled with pooch-friendly treats.

Victoria, David and their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – typically spend Christmas together at either their house in London or their second home in the Cotswolds.

