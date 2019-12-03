While celebrities including Rochelle Humes and Stacey Solomon have gone fabulously OTT with their Christmas decorations this year, Victoria Beckham revealed she has favoured a more minimalistic look. The fashion designer shared a look at the Christmas tree she had decorated at her London home on Monday, with a 'less is more' attitude, adorning the branches with a few white and gold baubles and white fairy lights.

WATCH: See the Beckhams' love story

However, she admitted her husband David Beckham may not approve of the decorations. "Now will Mr Beckham insist on more decorations??" Victoria wrote on the photo, adding a fingers crossed emoji that he won't want to change her Christmas tree.

Victoria Beckham shared a look at her Christmas decorations

Despite adopting a pared-back approach with her decorations, Victoria and her family appear to be well and truly in the festive spirit at their home in the capital. The mum-of-four has been sharing photos of their Elf on the Shelf toy hiding in various positions around the house each day, with the toy found hiding in a saucepan hanging in their kitchen on Tuesday morning.

GALLERY: See the most lavish celebrity Christmas decorations of 2019

David, meanwhile, admitted he was "more excited than the kids" about Christmas in an Instagram post at the weekend. The retired footballer helped daughter Harper to get into the festive spirit at the weekend by taking her ice skating at the Natural History Museum's ice rink, and also bought each of his children their own advent calendar. Their pet dogs Fig and Olive have been included in the festivities too, with Victoria revealing that the pooches had their own advent calendars filled with treats for every day in December.

The fashion designer has opted for a minimalistic approach with her Christmas decorations

Victoria, David and their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – typically spend Christmas together at either their house in London or their second home in the Cotswolds. However, on occasion they have celebrated Christmas and New Year on holiday in luxurious destinations including the Maldives, but they are yet to reveal their plans for 2019.

MORE: See the Beckhams' £31million London home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.