Victoria Beckham shares picture of Harper's impressive portrait of her The former Spice Girl is one proud mum!

Victoria Beckham has a mini artist in her family! The former Spice Girl often shares photos of daughter Harper's artwork, and on Sunday evening she proudly revealed that the eight-year-old had drawn her mum. On Instagram Stories, the fashion designer shared a picture of her little girl's handiwork – a line drawing of Victoria wearing a maxi dress with a belt and boots. Harper had written alongside her picture: "Mummy is the best." It is thought that Victoria was given the drawing from her daughter after they were reunited in London. The mother-of-four was pictured picking up David, Harper and her two sons Brooklyn, 19, and Romeo, 17, from the airport, following their trip to LA. Victoria and son Cruz, 14, had returned to the UK earlier for the teenager's school.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of Harper Beckham's portrait she had drawn of her mum

Harper often draws her family sweet pictures and over the weekend she hid a drawing for dad David, which she had placed on his pile of gym clothes so that he would see it after his workout. While the little girl is creative, she is also incredibly sporty and enjoys running around with her brothers and dad, and is impressing David with her football skills. The retired footballer previously revealed that his daughter goes to football classes and that she was the child he was relying on to take after him in the profession since his sons have lost interest in the sport. It's now back to school and work for the Beckhams following their stay in LA. The family went there at the beginning of the half-term holidays and celebrated Halloween while in the States. Harper dressed up as her idol, Billie Eilish – who she even went to see in concert while over there. Victoria shared a video of her little girl dancing in the crowds while watching Billie perform on stage.

Harper and her brother spent the half-term holidays in LA

The family tend to spend the school holidays either out in the States in either LA or Miami, or at their Cotswolds property. Victoria has previously said that she considers LA her "second home" as the family lived there between 2008 to 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around £25.3million before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million.

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter went to see Billie Eilish in concert during the holidays

David and Victoria also want to make sure that their children are kept grounded, despite their parents' global fame and their privileged lifestyle. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

