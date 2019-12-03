Michelle Visage has revealed that she will not be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour due to scheduling conflicts. Speaking on Monday night at Samsung KX's Thread Talks – an intimate evening of conversation held at the Samsung KX shop in London – the RuPaul star opened up about her absence on the Strictly tour, clarifying that there was no "scandalous" reason to blame.

The 51-year-old explained: "I’ll tell you what happened, it’s not that racy or scandalous. What happened was, they asked in the beginning for my availability - this is the honest to god, transparent truth - I said yes, but I have RuPaul’s Drag Con. [I said] 'Is there any way I could miss the matinees and I would drive or take a train wherever to get there for the night shows?' They were like, 'You have to do all of them' and I was like, 'Okay do you want me to see if I can move it?' And they said yes. So I moved it, I got out of it because at one point I was going to do the tour and not Drag Con and at that point, they were like, 'Oh I’m sorry, we’re going to pass.'"

Michelle set the rumours straight

Michelle continued: "So I cleared my schedule and they passed on me so that’s what happened." But the star added that she didn't take the news personally, and is still on good terms with the show, saying: "You can’t take it personally they probably locked people in when they thought that I couldn’t do it, so there wasn’t shade, but I would absolutely have loved to have done it."

The RuPaul star addressed the large audience

The doting mum even hinted that she might take part in next year's live tour, telling the audience: "Maybe next year we can clear schedules beforehand."

