It has been revealed that Michelle Visage almost made an appearance on EastEnders. Speaking to Good Housekeeping in November, the RuPaul star revealed that she preferred EastEnders to Corrie, and it was all down to Kat Slater. Hilariously, Michelle described herself as Kat's "American cousin" and added that she was "vying for a guest role". The Strictly star's comments certainly seemed to set the wheels in motion, with Jessie Wallace – who plays the infamous Slater sister – tweeting that she, too, believes Michelle is her American cousin.

Next, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who was once EastEnders' executive producer, revealed that he had actually tried to book Michelle for a Walford cameo, however, left his role before his efforts came to fruition. Dominic tweeted: "We discussed it – but then I left! Michelle Visage and Jessie Wallace together? QUEENS."

Jessie Wallace would love to have Michelle on the show

Needless to say, fans of the soap quickly took to Twitter to express their support of the cameo. One wrote: "OMG I'm living for this!" Another added: "This needs to happen."

Dominic Treadwell-Collins revealed he had tried to book Michelle for a cameo

Michelle Visage left Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night after losing the dance-off to AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker. The mother-of-two and her partner Giovanni Pernice performed a Street Commercial dance to Vogue by Madonna as a tribute to the New York drag community, but their show-stopping performance failed to push the pair up the leaderboard.

The judges then voted on the dance-off. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Saffron and AJ, although he found the choice difficult, saying: "This doesn’t normally happen to me. I normally make a very quick, instant decision. This has been really, really difficult."

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Saffron and AJ, and commented: "I feel like we saw two brilliant dances. It's so, so tough this week, I have to say. But I’m going to save Saffron and AJ." Bruno Tonioli agreed, adding: "It’s very hard to decide but based on what I saw somebody I really thought nailed the dance. Right on the money. Saffron and AJ." Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have also saved Saffron and AJ.

