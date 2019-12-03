Andrea McLean has revealed that she's working on an exciting new project. The Loose Women host has founded a marketplace for women linked to her website, This Girl Is on Fire, and described her new venture as "an online shop where women can buy products, download courses and experience events". Andrea, 50, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

The TV star explained to her followers: "I'm so excited to announce the launch of the This Girl Is on Fire marketplace. An online shop where women can buy products, download courses and experience events that'll help them live, learn and thrive in a life they love." She continued: "And I'm looking for business owners like you who share my mission to come and get involved. Everything we do at This Girl Is on Fire is built around three core pillars: live, learn thrive.

Andrea made the announcement on Instagram

"And everything we sell will empower women to do just this. Why am I doing this? Well, I am passionate about empowering women to feel great about themselves. If you are too, you're my kind of people. If you feel like your product or service fits in with my mission, then click on the link in my bio."

On the company's website, its mission statement reads: "Empowering women in business and in life," and clear instructions are listed that enable business owners to apply to become a marketplace partner.

Andrea's fans were quick to wish her well. Beneath the video, one wrote: "Good luck, good wishes and every success with the launch," while another added: "You go girl! More power to women and female entrepreneurs! Where would I be without them. I love how you can juggle seven things at once!" A third sweetly told the mother-of-two: "I've just started following! What an inspiration. Thank you."

