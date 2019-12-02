Holly Willoughby has proven she is worth her weight in gold. The star is undoubtedly one of ITV's most popular onscreen presenters - and her latest price tag proves just that. It has been revealed that the 38-year-old earned a whopping £500,000 during her time on I'm A Celebrity last year, when she stepped in for Ant McPartlin as he took a break from television to seek help for a drink and drug addiction.

Holly was in the jungle for a total of three weeks - and although she was missing from the This Morning sofa - her staggering sum earned her around £23,000 a day, The Sun reports.

According to documents filed at Companies House for her firm Roxy Media, Holly had £2,106,734 in the bank at the end of February 2019, up from £1,520,802 the previous year. As well as her stint on I'm A Celebrity in 2018, the TV favourite was also paid for her TV roles including This Morning, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Juice. Television aside, the mum-of-three has lucrative partnership deals with Marks & Spencer, Garnier and was an ambassador for Diet Coke until it was revealed her contract had ended earlier this year.

And while those combined fees are enough to make even the toughest campmate squeal, Holly recently joked she was still traumatised by the jungle. Chatting about one of this year's Bushtucker trials on This Morning's I'm a Celebrity segment, Holly said: "I didn't even look at them! I'm still traumatised from last year."

Holly stepped in for Ant last year

Ant is now back presenting in the jungle with Dec Donnelly and fans are both delighted at his return and disappointed by Holly's departure. At the start of the series, one person wrote on Twitter: "I mean it's great that Ant is back, but you can't help being disappointed not to be seeing Holly… every night." Another added: "Bless Holly for doing her best last year but no one will beat Ant and Dec."

A third person had a great solution to have all of them on our screens at once, suggesting: "We need a season of #imacelebrity where Ant and Dec are contestants and it's hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby."

