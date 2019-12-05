Kim Kardashian's oldest son is growing up fast! The doting mum paid a heartfelt tribute to her little boy Saint on Thursday as he celebrated his fourth birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a gorgeous photo of her son smiling at the camera, and wrote in the caption: "I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today is your fourth birthday and we get to celebrate how much you’ve grown!"

Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to son Saint on his birthday

The mother-of-four continued: "Happy birthday my sweet, sweet Sainty. (When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)." Kim's followers were quick to comment on her post, with Kris Jenner writing: "MELT," accompanied by a series of love heart eye emojis. One of the star's fans commented: "Such a cute little prince Saint," while another added: "Oh my gosh, those curls."

Saint and his younger brother Psalm

Doting grandmother Kris was also one of the first members of the family to share a birthday post on her own Instagram account. Alongside a collage of photos of her grandson, the momager wrote: "Happy Birthday Saint!!!! I can hardly believe you are 4 years old!!!! You are growing up so fast... you are such a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile. You bring such joy to everyone around you!! I love you Sainty."

The reality star shares her four children with husband Kanye West. While Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."