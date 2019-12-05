Caitlyn Jenner has left fans gobsmacked after telling her fellow I'm a Celebrity campmates that Robert Kardashian knew the truth about OJ Simpson's infamous murder trial. Speaking to Jacqueline Jossa and Kate Garraway, the former athlete revealed that not only did she believe that Robert knew the truth about Nicole Simpson's fate, but that she and ex-wife Kris Jenner had spent time with Nicole just days before the model was discovered dead.

After Kate asked: "It was the first time that anybody saw anything like it, you were at the heart of it weren’t you?" The 70-year-old star explained: "I saw Nicole two days before she was murdered. It was Kris’ best friend, we were right in the middle of it. [Kris'] ex-husband Robert - OJ was the best man at their wedding. It was a bad time for everybody, very difficult. We knew what happened and this trial was a joke and when the verdict came down Kris just turned around to me and goes: 'We should have listened to Nicole from the beginning, she was right.'"

Caitlyn also opened up about her stepdaughters' reactions, saying that when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian returned home from school on the day that the trial reached a verdict, Kourtney seemed glad that OJ had been found innocent. The Olympian added: "That night the verdict came in Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father - and they should - and they’d been following this for a year and a half.

"And when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said: 'Well I told you he didn’t do it.' And I just said to the girls: 'Just because he got a not guilty didn’t mean he didn’t do it and I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again.'"

It was then that Jacqueline asked Caitlyn whether Robert knew the truth about Nicole's fate, to which the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner replied: "I mean… there's no way he didn't know."

