Kim Kardashian shares update on expanding her family – and it might surprise you

Kim Kardashian is a doting mum to four children who she shares with Kanye West, and has opened up about the possibility of expanding her family further in the future. While the star has said that her husband would love more children, she has admitted that since having baby Psalm at the beginning of the year, her brood now feels complete. Talking to her family on Sunday night's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-four said that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete."

Kim Kardashian revealed her family is now complete following Psalm's birth

The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done." During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

At the time of Kim's surrogate's labour, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian was looking after her three older children North, six, Saint, three, and one-year-old Chicago, as well as her own three kids, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign. The Poosh founder made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while her mum Kris Jenner was being interviewed on it for a Mother's Day segment. Kourtney told her mum live on air about the labour, to which Kris replied: "What are we doing sitting here?" Kourtney later headed off to the hospital to be with Kim and Kanye, while Kris looked after her grandchildren.

Kim and husband Kanye West with their three oldest children, North, Saint and Chicago

It's been an eventful week for Kim, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday. On Monday night, the reality star enjoyed an early dinner party to mark the occasion, which had been organised by Kris and Kanye. The entire Kardashian and Jenner clan came over to her house, where they were treated to food from Kim's favourite Armenian restaurant Carousel, who came over to cater for the event. Instead of receiving a present from her husband, Kim revealed that the rapper had instead donated money to her favourite charities.

She wrote: "Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!"

