Jacqueline Jossa leaves behind her children and husband Dan Osborne as she flies to Australia for I'm A Celebrity I'm a Celebrity will return on 17 November

With only days to go until I'm a Celebrity makes it's highly anticipated return, the celebrities who are due to take part have finally landed. And after weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa will appear in the lineup after she was pictured making her arrival at Brisbane Airport on Monday. The 27-year-old - who has left behind her husband Dan Osborne with their two daughters, Ella and Mia – appeared to be in great spirits following her long-haul flight.

Jacqueline Jossa pictured at Brisbane Airport

Strolling along the terminal with one suitcase, the soap star happily flashed a smile at passing photographers. She was also joined by fellow celebrities; James Haskell, Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and comedian Andrew Maxwell. It has also been reported that Kate Garraway, Myles Stephenson, Nadine Coyle and Roman Kemp will be taking part in the ITV show.

Just a few days prior to her journey, Jaqueline shared a sweet selfie with her two girls, and gushed about how much she loves them. "Morning cuddles with my best friends," she wrote. "You are the reason babies. I love you." Meanwhile, her husband has been sharing Instagram Stories of him taking care of the kids – including videos from a grocery shopping spree. He'll no doubt fly to Australia in coming weeks to support his wife.

I'm a Celebrity, which has been on air since 2002, will see presenter Ant McPartlin return to the series alongside his co-host Declan Donnelly. Last year, the duo's loyal friend Holly Willoughby stepped in to replace Ant after the 43-year-old entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. Speaking about his return on Ant & Dec's DNA Journey, Ant explained: "I can't wait, I love the show and I am chomping at the bit." Dec concluded: "For us it is an exciting time of year and we look forward to this from about May. I keep reading all the rumours about who is going in, it's very exciting."

