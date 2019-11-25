There were no Monday blues for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford! The celebrity couple enjoyed a date night at lunch time at the beginning of the week, as Eamonn went to meet his wife after she finished work at Loose Women. The TV presenter shared a lovely photo of them standing outside an Italian restaurant, which he shared on his Instagram account. And while the majority of his fans were delighted to see them spending quality time together, some of his followers jokingly warned Eamonn to stay away from Ruth's co-star Coleen Nolan, who revealed on the show that she had a crush on him. "Watch out for that Coleen she's got her eye on you," one wrote, while another added: "Ruth, tell Coleen to keep her hands on the table." A third added: "Hope you both had a nice time, you deserve it."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford enjoyed lunch out - but fans warned Eamonn to stay away from Coleen Nolan!

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy spending as much time together as possible when they aren't working, and like nothing more than a quiet night in at home during the weekend. On Saturday, Eamonn gave a glimpse into how they like to relax in the evening, revealing on Instagram that the couple had ordered a Pizza Hut delivery - which they no doubt enjoyed while watching Strictly Come Dancing – which they are both huge fans of.

Eamonn and Ruth live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack and rescue dog Maggie

The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

While Ruth and Eamonn are used to being in the spotlight, their teenage son Jack prefers to keep a low profile. However, earlier in the year, Eamonn revealed that the teenager could be following in his parents' footsteps as a journalist when he is older. He told HELLO!: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in." --

