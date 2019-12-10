Steph McGovern has revealed that every Christmas her talented dad paints her a Christmas card. Sharing a photo of this year's incredible creation, the new mum told her followers that the piece captured a Middlesbrough landmark that she's walked to many times in the past.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist wrote: "Every year my dad paints me a Christmas card… he's just finished this year's. It's the walk up to Acklam Hall through the Avenue of Trees (Middlesbrough), a path I've walked many times. #prouddaughter #home @emcgovernart."

Every year my dad paints me a Christmas card.....he’s just finished this year’s 😍. It’s the walk up to Acklam Hall through the Avenue of Trees (Middlesbrough), a path I’ve walked many times. #prouddaughter #home #Boro @EMcGovernArt pic.twitter.com/Yqvjmlza2P — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) December 10, 2019

Steph shared the incredible card on Twitter

Needless to say, the BBC Breakfast star's followers were impressed by the painting. One gushed: "You obviously have an extremely talented father that loves you dearly. I don't need to tell you that you're a very lucky lady. Merry Christmas to you and your family." Another sweetly added: "Wow! What a beautiful family tradition."

Christmas Dreaming the second design Acrylic and mixed media on paper pic.twitter.com/6FbvCPt15H — Eamonn McGovern (@EMcGovernArt) December 17, 2016

Steph's dad has shared some of his work on Twitter

Steph also linked to her dad's Twitter, which features many more of his impressive pieces of work.

It's going to be a busy Christmas for the mother-of-one, who recently welcomed her first child with her girlfriend. The 37-year-old announced the incredible news on Twitter in November, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

The 37-year-old was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with her BBC colleague and Strictly star Mike Bushell writing: "Wow wow. This is the most amazing news. Huge love and congratulations and bet she’s just gorgeous. Hope all going well and you’re getting the odd bit of sleep. Baby joy."

The journalist revealed her pregnancy in a light-hearted Twitter post shared back in July. "I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly...... I am now with child. #babyonboard," she tweeted at the time.

