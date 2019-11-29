Steph McGovern took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that she's looking forward to watching comedian Chris McCausland perform on Have I Got News For You. The new mum retweeted an excited tweet by the comedian that showed an image of his name on the door of a HIGNFY dressing room and added: "Ooooh I'm looking forward to this. Chris is brilliant."

Moments later, the BBC Breakfast host tweeted that she would no longer be appearing on BBC's Would I Lie To You, as the show has been postponed. The 37-year-old added: "I was meant to be on Would I Lie To You tonight, but it's been postponed. Makes sense given how many lies there are around at the moment… it's hard to tell whether WILTY is a comedy show or a current affairs programme. It will be on after the election."

Steph tweeted her support for Chris

The journalist's fans were saddened to hear of the cancellation. One tweeted: "Was looking forward to seeing you!" Another sweetly added: "Hope the little'un is fine. It will be nice to have you back on TV."

Steph also announced her television appearance had been postponed

Steph welcomed her first baby into the world earlier in November and announced the happy news on Twitter, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

Needless to say, Steph and her partner were quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with her BBC colleague and Strictly star Mike Bushell writing: "Wow wow. This is the most amazing news. Huge love and congratulations and bet she’s just gorgeous. Hope all going well and you’re getting the odd bit of sleep. Baby joy."

