Denise Welch wowed her Instagram followers this week when she shared a swimsuit snapshot to show off the results of her two-stone weight loss. The Loose Women star, 61, posed in her costume while enjoying a winter break in Barbados with husband Lincoln Townley. In her caption, Denise spoke candidly about her relationship with food and her battle with depression, writing: "Beach reach ready in Barbados! Still maintaining my 2st weight loss thanks to flexifasting with @lighterlife.

It allows me to enjoy the food on holiday and means I won't pile the pounds on over Christmas. It's all about a more healthy relationship with food as dealing with depression, I need to look after myself in my well periods. Quite a serious post so normal service will be resumed tmrw!!!"

Denise Welch has shared a swimsuit snapshot on Instagram

The mother-of-two was quickly inundated with messages of support from her followers, including her Loose Women co-stars. Nadia Sawalha was among those commenting on the post, telling her friend: "Looking mighty fine!!!" Saira Khan, meanwhile, added: "Sexy mama."

Denise has made no secret of her battle with mental health, and has spoken in the past about her struggles with overeating and drinking too much. She recently shared a video on Instagram in which she appeared makeup-free and with a towel on her head, saying: "Depression depresses every single emotion that you have so that there is a flatness and a void there… The way I describe it is that the colour goes out of my life. People that I'm around that I love being with, I don't want to be around. Things that I'm looking forward to, I don't want to be part of."

Her followers wished her well and applauded her honesty, with one commenting: "I admire your honesty and bravery so much. I hope you realise how much sharing videos like this helps so many by reminding them they are not alone with their struggles." Another wrote: "Well done Denise, must have been the last thing you felt like doing but I bet you have helped a lot of people with this video."