Lisa Faulkner shares rare photo of her mum as she pays tribute to her 31 years after her death The Celebrity MasterChef winner lost her mum when she was a teenager

Lisa Faulkner lost her mum when she was just 16, and on Thursday, the Celebrity MasterChef winner paid a touching tribute to her, 31 years following her death. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one posted a lovely picture of her mum, Julie, and wrote: "31 years without my beautiful mummy...I know that she is all around.. but would love just to sit and chat to her once more ..I love you mummy and am thinking of you today and your wonderful friends and family and of course daddy and Toria who will all be raising a glass to you later. Thank you for giving me all the tools I needed. I love you."

Many of Lisa's friends were quick to send their support to her, with Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Barton writing: "Thinking of you darling," while TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote: "Sending biggest hugs to you." John Whaite added: "Much love to you Lisa." The star's mum passed away at the age of 44 after battling throat cancer, and Lisa previously admitted that she feared she wouldn't live to be that age herself. In 2016, she told The Mirror: "Honestly, getting that milestone was a massive hit for me. I had to get past it in my head. I didn't know what my mum would look like after 44. So I couldn't ever see me getting to that age. To still be here is mind-blowing to me."

Lisa tied the knot to John Torode in October

Lisa added: "I now want to see past it and I'm so happy with my life. I take every day at a time and just think I'm so lucky- especially with how short my mum's life was. I haven't done half the things I wanted to do. My mum is such an influence on my whole life, everything I've ever done and will ever do. She may as well be standing next to me." Lisa often talks about her mother, and even dedicated her cooking book to her, called Recipes From My Mother For My Daughter.

The star's heartfelt post follows two months after her wedding to John Torode. The couple tied the knot on 24 October in front of their family and friends, which took place at Aynhoe Park. John and Lisa made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple a month later, when they stepped out hand-in-hand at the ITV Palooza at the Royal Festival Hall.

Since getting married, the couple have been sharing pictures from their big day. A month after their wedding, Lisa paid tribute to her new husband on social media. She shared a lovely photo of the pair, and wrote: "Married a month today @johntorodecooks thank you for making me so very happy and for our lovely anniversary weekend," she shared. "I love being your wife. Thanks for the pic @jamesfearphotography I will try and stop posting now." To which, John replied: "You just made me cry... love you."

