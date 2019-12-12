Kate Garraway had an incredible time taking part in I'm a Celebrity, making lifelong friends in the process. But after returning to the UK this week, the Good Morning Britain presenter has been struggling a lot with sleeping. On Wednesday, the star shared a video on Instagram of herself wide awake at 4am, and wrote: "Home!!! And seriously wide awake at 4am - jet lagged!!" Kate's campmate Jacqueline Jossa admitted she was also finding it hard to sleep through the night, agreeing: "Wide awake!" Kate sympathised with her, writing: "@jacjossa so glad not just me!! Hope you get to sleep later!"

The mother-of-two came in fourth place while taking part in the ITV show, which saw Jacqueline crowned Queen of the Jungle. The star discussed her highlights as well as the not so good aspects of jungle life to The Sun shortly after the I'm a Celebrity final, and revealed that one of the most daunting things was the outdoor shower. She added that a number of celebrities chose to block the cameras when they showered, to enable them to wash in private. Kate made a pact with Jacqueline that they would block each other from cameras when they were washing. However, by the end of the show, neither were as concerned about the lack of privacy. The doting mum explained: "It started off us trying to block each other in the shower, but by the end, you're just rubbing away and shaving. You think, 'I'm never going in that shower. It's too embarrassing', but it is the only way to wash. So at some point, you've got to go it."

It wasn't just Kate who enjoyed her jungle experience, but her husband and children too. The star's daughter Darcey, 13, and son William, ten, had a great time meeting the rest of the celebrities and their families while staying in Australia, and had photos with winner Jacqueline during the show's final on Sunday. Kate posted a picture of the trio on Instagram, and captioned it: "Our #junglequeen and my #jungle prince and princess – love you all."

While living off rice and beans for three weeks, Kate discovered she had lost a staggering 14Ib. The star had already lost two stone prior to entering the jungle, taking her total recent weight loss up to three stone. Chatting to The Mirror, she said: "I was a bit shocked when I got into the dressing room and looked in the mirror. I thought 'Oh my god!' Because you don't see yourself. There is no mirror in the jungle." Kate continued: "They weigh you before you go in and they weigh you when you come out and I've lost a stone. I was really eating in there as well, so rice and beans is kind of the way to go." The star's weight loss hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans either, with many of them commenting on her recent Instagram photos since she's left the jungle. One follower wrote: "Do you mind me asking how much weight you've lost?" while another added: "Wow, you look fantastic!"

