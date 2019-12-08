Exclusive: Kate Garraway and the Good Morning Britain stars reveal their exciting Christmas plans Kate has just finished a stint in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Kate Garraway reveals her quirky Christmas plans as she joins some of her Good Morning Britain co-presenters for an exclusive festive photoshoot in this week's HELLO! magazine. Kate, who has just finished a stint in the Australian jungle on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, glams up alongside Charlotte Hawkins, Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh and says she's looking forward to getting her Christmas decorations up.

WATCH: The glam GMB stars reveal their festive plans

"We have a huge blow-up Santa and a huge blow-up penguin that sit on the driveway – it's quite noisy," she tells HELLO! "Everyone else in our street is pretty tasteful and then you turn the corner and it's absolute carnage. But I just think it's fun to go for it. Christmas isn't a time to be tasteful."

The Good Morning Britain stars spoke to HELLO! about their Christmas plans

Kate adds that she, husband Derek Draper and their children Darcey, 13, and Bill, ten, plan to spend Christmas with her in-laws in Lancashire. "We all dress up for the journey and decorate the car with fairy lights," she says. "I think I'm going to be Mother Christmas this year and Derek always goes as Rudolph, which is really funny because he's quite tall and his antlers hit the roof. We get a lot of people beeping at us on the M6."

The presenters - who are all supporting Good Morning Britain's 1 Million Minutes campaign, which urges people to pledge as little as 60 minutes of their time to help someone who is lonely, particularly after experiencing a loss - tell how they will join the rest of the Good Morning Britain team for their Christmas party, which usually turns into an all-day affair. Weathergirl Laura Tobin reveals: "To spice it up, one of the senior producers and I play truth or dare, which turns into dare or dare. As a new mum, this is rare time out for me so I make the most of it and it has been known for me to stand on the tables.

"The team are usually all in different places, with correspondents out on the road in really cold locations or war zones, so it's a chance to get together, put our glad rags on and chill out." Meanwhile political correspondent Ranvir, who has a seven-year-old son Tishaan, tells how Christmas has had a "sense of foreboding" for her since her father's death when she was just nine.

"I've got a really vivid childhood memories of there being party hats, loads of food, family and friends and my dad doing the conga around the living room and out the door," she said. "Sadly, after he died, it's kind of a blank. I never had a stocking. Everyone was having family time and we were lonely. Now, for Tishaan, in a way I am resetting my own childhood through him. I had a Christmas tree for the first time seven years ago. I feel a sense of duty in making it exciting so he can remember."

