Kate Garraway reveals how children have been given time off school while she's on I'm a Celebrity The GMB star got emotional on Thursday after receiving a letter from her family

Kate Garraway's son and daughter might be the hardest-working kids of all time! On Thursday, the Good Morning Britain host's team (who are managing her social media pages while Kate is in the I'm a Celebrity jungle) took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of Darcey, 13, and William, ten, relaxing in their hotel room. The two kids could be seen sprawled across their beds as they watched YouTube, and the caption revealed that the pair are being tutored during their time in Australia, so won't be missing out on any school work.

The whole caption explained: "Kate's children got up at 4.30am, drove into the jungle, watched their mum stick her head and feet into a box of critters, were interviewed on the radio and high-fived by @mylesraksu all before their tutor! Time to crash in front of YouTube for an hour before dinner. Amazing kids!"

Kate's kids relaxing in their hotel room

On Thursday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity, Kate, 52, could be seen fighting back tears after receiving an emotional letter from her family, including husband Derek Draper and their kids Darcey and William. The television star described the message as "so lovely".

The letter from Kate's family said: "We already know you are the nicest, kindest, strongest woman in the world and now the whole country knows it too. We are having a brilliant time with the other friends and family so don’t worry about us. But there is a hole in the bed, and in our hearts, where you belong. Keep being the you we know and love so much we are the proudest family in the universe." Responding to the letter, Kate said: "I think as a mum and a wife you do worry so it was so lovely to hear they're proud of me."

