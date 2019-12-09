Kate Garraway enjoys tearful reunion with her children after I'm a Celebrity stint

After spending three weeks in the Australian jungle, I'm a Celebrity star Kate Garraway was finally reunited with her children Darcey Mary Draper and William Garraway Draper over the weekend. The Good Morning Britain host took to her Instagram page to share a series of sweet pictures, including one snap showing her warmly embracing her kids whilst looking teary-eyed. "Mummy is finally home," she simply wrote in the caption.

Kate, 52, also uploaded a photo with her two children and her husband Derek Draper as she tucked into breakfast shortly after leaving the jungle. During her exit interview with Ant and Dec, the mother-of-two made a surprise revelation about her experience with the show. Kate told the presenters that she had originally signed up to go into the jungle last year but had pulled out of the 2018 series because she was "too terrified".

"Life is busy isn't it," she said. "You're a mum and you're juggling lots of things from the minute you get up and you're racing around from the minute you get up. You have a lot of balls in the air." Reflecting on her experience away from her family, Kate added: "You realise you have got stuff in you, you have got bravery in you and you have to really, really treasure what's important to you. And it's people."

Meanwhile, ahead of her jungle experience, Kate and her family spoke to HELLO!, where the TV star revealed that Darcey and William were very much hoping to meet Ant and Dec. "The kids will be watching and then they will get to come out and be part of the whole thing. Hopefully they will get to meet Ant and Dec – they’re very excited about that," she said.

On Monday, Kate spoke of her time in the jungle, telling her GMB co-hosts: "I'm so pleased I did it. It was extraordinary, you said it would be Piers. It really, really was. You know when you watch the show and you think that looks really hard, I could never do it. It is really hard and I couldn’t really do it, but… it is so extraordinary to be in there. It is the most amazing thing to be away from everything for a month. You don’t get to do it. There is obviously a large sprinkling of torture involved, but you get through that and the rest is just laughs and amazingness."

