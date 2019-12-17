Caitlyn Jenner concerns fans after they spot her nasty injury The I'm a Celebrity star has won a legion of new fans since her appearance in the jungle

Caitlyn Jenner has been updating her fans on her life back in Malibu since returning home from the I'm a Celebrity jungle, most recently sharing a video on Instagram of herself cooking dinner from Kris Jenner's recipe book. However, fans were distracted after noticing a painful-looking red mark on the star's arm. Many took to commenting on the post to check that Caitlyn was okay, with one writing: "What happened to your left arm?" while another wrote: "What happened to your arm Caitlyn?" A third added: "Oh no your arm! It looks pretty cut up." While Caitlyn hasn't commented on her injury, it's possible that the marks on her arm were caused by insect bites while in the jungle.

It's been an incredibly busy time for Caitlyn, who has gained a new legion of fans following her successful stint on I'm a Celebrity. The former athlete impressed viewers with her down-to-earth and caring nature and has also made a new group of friends in the form of her campmates. Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa has been keeping in regular contact with the former athlete since they left Australia, and revealed on Monday's Lorraine that she had even had a message from Kylie Jenner, who congratulated her on her win.

During Caitlyn's time on I'm a Celebrity, her famous family kept a low profile and nobody was there to greet her on the bridge when she was voted off, so instead her campmate James Haskell took their place to make sure that she had someone there. However, Caitlyn's family later spoke out to explain why they weren't in Australia waiting. Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter page and revealed that she was not contacted by ITV to make an appearance. Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner also told his side of the story to a fan who asked why his dad was alone with no family. "Honesty, nobody reached out to set it up," he said. "I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works."

Caitlyn's daughter Kendall Jenner was one of the only family members who publicly spoke out in support of her dad while she was still in the jungle. After fans questioned why the family had kept quiet, she took to Instagram to share a photo of Caitlyn and her campmates, and wrote: "Always rooting for you, strongest person in the world. Just cuz I'm not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill." When Caitlyn returned home, Kendall and Kylie surprised her by decorating her house with balloons and flowers, while on Thursday's Coming Out show, it was revealed that Kendall was one of the first to speak to her dad when she was back at her hotel room after leaving the jungle.

