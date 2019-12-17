Prince William reveals what he's getting Prince George for Christmas The Duke also spoke about one of his eldest son's talents

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed what his eldest son Prince George is hoping Father Christmas will bring him this year. Prince William, 37, spoke about his young family as he visited one of his patronages The Passage, a homelessness charity, with Mary Berry on the Christmas TV special A Berry Royal Christmas.

The Duke said: "George has already written his list for Father Christmas. He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing or football. He's loving his football as well."

When a woman at the shelter asked if it was because William himself was a fan of the sport, he laughed and said: "I try not to be too biased, I said you can support anyone but Chelsea, so naturally he [George] supports Chelsea."

William and wife Kate, 37, took their two eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, to watch the Duke's favourite football team Aston Villa play against Norwich City in October. The young Prince was spotted jumping up and down as Aston Villa beat the home side with a 5-1 victory.

William, Kate, George and Charlotte watching the match

To mark his sixth birthday in July, George was pictured wearing an England football shirt in two photos taken by mum Kate. The third-in-line to the throne showed off a gap-toothed smile as he played in the gardens at Kensington Palace.

During the BBC Christmas special, William also revealed that he was teaching his young children about issues such as homelessness. He said: "I know it sounds a little bit contrite - but on the school run already, bear in mind six and four, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain. And they are all very interested. They are like: 'Why can't they go home?'"

