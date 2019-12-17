Kim Kardashian wows in a vintage wedding dress for P. Diddy's 50th birthday bash

While Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got in the party spirit with glittery black and silver outfits for Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy's, 50th birthday bash on 14 December, Kim Kardashian opted for a more unusual dress to mark the occasion. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star joined her sisters and husband Kanye West in California for the star-studded event wearing a vintage Vivienne Westwood wedding dress.

Considering the brunette beauty opted for three incredible wedding dresses for her own big day in 2014, it comes as no surprise that she wore another stunning bridal dress for Diddy's big milestone. The glamorous yet elegant off-the-shoulder gown was made up of a corset bodice and fitted skirt that opened up into a flowing train. While the cream colour gives the appearance of a pretty silk dress, it is actually part of the designer's bridal range. Why waste a stunning gown like that on one day of your life when it could look this good at a birthday party?

MORE: 19 of the most memorable royal weddings from the past 10 years

Keeping all eyes on her dress, she paired it with a matching round clutch and brought a touch of sparkle with a simple diamond bracelet. To finish off the look, her dark hair was styled in bouncy long curls alongside her classic bronzed cheeks and dark eye makeup. She took to Twitter to reveal her look, writing: "Not a drop of body make up on my cream Vivienne Westwood gown THANK GOD!" The video of her in the car sent her 62.6 million followers wild, with many taking the comments section to compliment her outfit. One wrote: "The dress is popping let’s see the shoes Kim" while another added: "You are so gorgeous! I wish I had the confidence that you have. That gown is [fire emoji]."

The reality star even rivalled the birthday boy's glitzy outfit which consisted of a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and silver metallic suit jacket. Her husband Kanye, 42, also looked chic in a subtle dark blue suit and fitted shirt. Photos Kim posted on social media show the pair posing against a magical backdrop of trees lit up with hundreds of fairy lights. And it seems the lavish affair continued inside, with the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B and Mary J. Blige all gathering to celebrate the rapper's birthday.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham both love THIS makeup